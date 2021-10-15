MENU

News

Fullbay Starts Heavy Duty Parts Marketplace

October 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff
Oct. 15, 2021—Fullbay announced the launch of a marketplace tool for parts purchasing.

Called Fullbay Marketplace, the platform is aimed at heavy duty parts procurement, according to a press release. Cost, availability and shipping times are part of the listings. It also allows for users to find landed costs for each part, the company says.

“Our team is constantly listening to and learning from our customers, and a consistent observation we’ve made is that the traditional parts-ordering process is unnecessarily complicated and archaic,” said Jacob Findlay, co-founder and CEO of Fullbay, in the release. “We are excited to get Fullbay Marketplace into the industry to solve this pervasive legacy problem and help customers become faster and more productive.”

