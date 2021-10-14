ASA Releases Consumer Education on ADAS

Oct. 14, 2021—The Automotive Service Association has released videos intended to allow repair shops to educate consumers on the importance of scanning and calibration regarding ADAS.

“By providing these new resources to our members, we want to arm them with information and the educational tools they need to help their customers make more informed decisions on repairs and service. Beyond just telling their customers, these resources are showing them. We hope our shops will use the videos to promote greater safety and driving confidence,” Ray Fisher, ASA president, said in a statement.

The videos also include education on brake replacement parts. More videos will be released throughout the month in celebration of Car Care Month.