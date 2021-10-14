MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 1021Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lead By Lean Principles

How to Identify and Train Stellar CSRs

Snap Shop: Steve’s Auto Body

Transitioning to OEM Parts

Labor Shortage Reaching Beyond Service Technicians

What The Industry Will Keep From the Pandemic

Zeck: The Road Ahead

Numbers: What is the Biggest Challenge Facing Shop Operators?

Rains: A Retrospective on 18 Years of Failing Forward

The Rising Tide of Paint Materials Invoicing

Boggs: Provide Direction at Your Shop with Small Steps

Morris: The ‘VOC’ You Can’t Ignore

News

ASA Releases Consumer Education on ADAS

October 14, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS education
ADAS Calibration Testing Lab

Oct. 14, 2021—The Automotive Service Association has released videos intended to allow repair shops to educate consumers on the importance of scanning and calibration regarding ADAS. 

“By providing these new resources to our members, we want to arm them with information and the educational tools they need to help their customers make more informed decisions on repairs and service. Beyond just telling their customers, these resources are showing them. We hope our shops will use the videos to promote greater safety and driving confidence,” Ray Fisher, ASA president, said in a statement. 

The videos also include education on brake replacement parts. More videos will be released throughout the month in celebration of Car Care Month.  

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Honda Introduces New 360 Sensing System

Gerber Acquires Michigan Shop

Recommended Products

2016 Education & Training Survey: Complete Report

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

CollisionCast: ADAS From The Eyes Of The Consumer

ASA Releases Statement on Vehicle Safety Bill

You must login or register in order to post a comment.