Gerber Acquires Michigan Shop

Oct. 14, 2021—The Boyd Group has announced the acquisition of Campbell Collision.

Campbell Collision, located in Brighton, Mich., has operated since 1969. It is 45 miles northwest of Detroit and 50 miles southeast of Lansing. It will now transition to a Gerber Collision and Glass facility.

“We welcome this team and are excited to strengthen our brand in this region,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “This acquisition enhances our ability to provide outstanding service and high-quality repairs and further assist our customers and insurance partners in this area.”