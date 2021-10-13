CREF Announces Career Fair Schedule

Oct. 13, 2021—The Collision Repair Education Foundation has announced the return of high school and college career fair events for the upcoming spring 2022 semester.

The career fairs are anticipated to bring together more than 10,000 students, the press release said.

“We have hired over 20 students at CREF’s Florida career fairs and found these to be great events to interact with local students. I encourage industry members to participate in these events so students can see and meet those who are waiting to employ them upon graduation,” Ferman Auto Group Collision Director Chris Shrewsbury said in a statement.

Here is the career fair schedule:

January 21st – Pittsburgh (PA) – Held in conjunction with Pittsburgh World of Wheels/AutoRama Student Day – 600 Students Anticipated

February 4th – North & South Carolina – Held in conjunction with the Carolinas Collision Conference – 400 Students Anticipated

March 4th – Oklahoma City (OK) – Held in conjunction with the Oklahoma City Auto Show – 600 Students Anticipated

March 4th – Detroit (MI) – Held in conjunction with the Detroit World of Wheels/AutoRama Student Day – 4,500 Students Anticipated

March 11th – Chicago (IL) – Held in conjunction with the Chicago World of Wheels/AutoRama Student Day – 1,500 Students Anticipated

March 25th – Indianapolis (IN) - Held in conjunction with Indianapolis World of Wheels/AutoRama Student Day – 600 Students Anticipated

April 8th – Tulsa (OK) - Held in conjunction with the Tulsa Auto Show - 500 Students Anticipated

April 19th – Atlanta (GA) – Maxwell High School of Technology – 200 Students Anticipated

April 22nd – Austin/ San Antonio (TX) - Held in conjunction with the Austin Auto Show – 600 Students Anticipated

Events TBD: Tampa/Orlando (FL), Miami (FL), Columbus (OH), Dallas (TX)



