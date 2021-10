Oct. 12, 2021—Tesla will launch its own brand of auto insurance in Texas this week, the Insurance Journal reported.

Tesla Founder Elon Musk informed shareholders of the news last week.

Tesla has offered auto insurance in California for Tesla vehicles since 2019. Musk said Tesla is seeking regulatory approval in California to add real-time insurance.

Musk said the company will “aspirationally” have Tesla Insurance in most of the country next year.