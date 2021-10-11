MENU

Volvo Recalls 460K Cars Over Airbag Risk

October 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 8, 2021—Volvo is recalling more than 460,000 vehicles worldwide over a defective airbag that could break into metal shrapnel and hit drivers in the case of an accident.

The automaker informed the NHTSA this week that it has identified an issue with its airbag inflators and is recalling certain S60 and S80 sedans made from May 2000 through March 2009, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Around 260,000 of the affected units are in the U.S.

In its safety recall report submitted to the NHTSA, Volvo said it is aware of one rupture incident related to the defect. That incident resulted in one death. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

