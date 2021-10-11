MENU

News

Shop Opening in Former Bowling Alley

October 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 11, 2021—A former bowling alley is being developed into a collision repair facility in Pennsylvania, according to the Observer-Reporter

Prime Collision Center is now under construction at 390 Washington Road in South Strabane Township, the former home of Route 19 Bowling Center. The company projects a January 2022 opening. 

“There was work that needed done on the roof. We had to finish clearing it out,” Prime Collision Center General Manager Gary Flannery told the publication, adding that they needed to lay a new sewer line across the property. “We’re trying to make it current with all the other development that has occurred in the area. The building the way it sat was a bit of an eyesore.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

