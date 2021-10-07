SEMA Announces Award Finalists
Oct. 7, 2021—The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced finalists for the 2021 SEMA Award.
The SEMA Award is presented to new vehicle models that provide the aftermarket with the best platforms for customization.
Voted on by SEMA Show exhibitors, winners will be announced at the annual trade-only event Nov. 2-5, in Las Vegas, Nev.
The top three finalists in each category are (in alphabetical order):
SEMA Car of the Year
- Chevrolet Corvette
- Ford Mustang
- Nissan GT-R
SEMA Mid-Size Truck of the Year
- Ford Ranger
- Stellantis Jeep Gladiator
- Toyota Tacoma
SEMA Full-Size Truck of the Year
- Chevrolet Silverado
- Ford F Series
- Stellantis Ram
SEMA 4x4/SUV of the Year
- Chevrolet Tahoe
- Ford Bronco
- Stellantis Jeep Wrangler
SEMA Sport Compact of the Year
- Honda Civic
- Nissan Sentra
- Toyota Supra