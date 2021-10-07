SEMA Announces Award Finalists

Oct. 7, 2021—The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced finalists for the 2021 SEMA Award.

The SEMA Award is presented to new vehicle models that provide the aftermarket with the best platforms for customization.

Voted on by SEMA Show exhibitors, winners will be announced at the annual trade-only event Nov. 2-5, in Las Vegas, Nev.

The top three finalists in each category are (in alphabetical order):

SEMA Car of the Year

Chevrolet Corvette

Ford Mustang

Nissan GT-R

SEMA Mid-Size Truck of the Year

Ford Ranger

Stellantis Jeep Gladiator

Toyota Tacoma

SEMA Full-Size Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Silverado

Ford F Series

Stellantis Ram

SEMA 4x4/SUV of the Year

Chevrolet Tahoe

Ford Bronco

Stellantis Jeep Wrangler

SEMA Sport Compact of the Year

Honda Civic

Nissan Sentra

Toyota Supra



