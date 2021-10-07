Gerber Adds New York Shop

Oct. 7, 2021—The Boyd Group has acquired a New York body shop., the company announced in a press release.

The repair center has operated as Stevens Collision since 1958 and is located in Clarence, N.Y., 20 miles northeast of Buffalo.

“We are excited to welcome this team and expand our footprint in the Buffalo region,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, said in a statement. “This acquisition bolsters our ability to provide outstanding service and high-quality repairs and further assist our customers and insurance partners.”