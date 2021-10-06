Asbury Automotive Acquires 11 Collision Centers, 61 Dealerships

Oct. 6, 2021—Asbury Automotive Group, one of the largest automotive retail and service companies, has acquired Larry H. Miller dealerships, the eighth-largest dealer group in the US.

According to a press release, the operating assets acquired include 54 new vehicle dealerships, seven used vehicle dealerships, and 11 collision centers.

This transaction will diversify Asbury’s geographic mix, with entry into six Western states: Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho, California, and Washington, and adds to its growing Colorado footprint.