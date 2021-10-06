MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 1021Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lead By Lean Principles

How to Identify and Train Stellar CSRs

Snap Shop: Steve’s Auto Body

Transitioning to OEM Parts

Labor Shortage Reaching Beyond Service Technicians

What The Industry Will Keep From the Pandemic

Zeck: The Road Ahead

Numbers: What is the Biggest Challenge Facing Shop Operators?

Rains: A Retrospective on 18 Years of Failing Forward

The Rising Tide of Paint Materials Invoicing

Boggs: Provide Direction at Your Shop with Small Steps

Morris: The ‘VOC’ You Can’t Ignore

News MSO News

Asbury Automotive Acquires 11 Collision Centers, 61 Dealerships

October 6, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition Asbury Automotive MSO
handshake

Oct. 6, 2021—Asbury Automotive Group, one of the largest automotive retail and service companies, has acquired Larry H. Miller dealerships, the eighth-largest dealer group in the US. 

According to a press release, the operating assets acquired include 54 new vehicle dealerships, seven used vehicle dealerships, and 11 collision centers. 

This transaction will diversify Asbury’s geographic mix, with entry into six Western states: Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho, California, and Washington, and adds to its growing Colorado footprint. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Classic Collision Adds Washington Shop

ASA Releases Regional Map for New Membership Structure

Related Articles

Group 1 Automotive Acquires Three Collision Centers

Park Place Dealerships Sale to Asbury Back on

Classic Collision Acquires Performance Collision Centers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.