This Week in Business Strategies

Oct. 11, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Things To Cover During Your Mentoring Sessions — Inc.

One of the most important things I always encourage others to think about is how to structure your meetings.

5 Lucrative Benefits of Publishing Blogs Every Week — Entrepreneur

The more you write, the better you become.

With So Many People Quitting, Don’t Overlook Those Who Stay — Harvard Business Review

In the frantic need to hire for open positions, it can be easy to forget about the people who stick around.