This Week in Business Strategies

October 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 11, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Things To Cover During Your Mentoring SessionsInc. 

One of the most important things I always encourage others to think about is how to structure your meetings.

5 Lucrative Benefits of Publishing Blogs Every WeekEntrepreneur

The more you write, the better you become.

With So Many People Quitting, Don’t Overlook Those Who StayHarvard Business Review  

In the frantic need to hire for open positions, it can be easy to forget about the people who stick around.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

