This Week in Leadership Tactics
Oct. 8, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
I Was a 'Master' Procrastinator. Here's the Simple 5-Step Method I Used to Quit the Habit — Inc.
Fighting procrastination is a life-long battle, but it's a winnable one—if you use principles of emotional intelligence.
7 Ways Macro-Management Can Make a Business Profitable and Productive — Entrepreneur
Seven business benefits of a macro-management approach
4 Ways to Spark Creativity When You’re Feeling Stressed — Harvard Business Review
Lessons from neuroscience.