This Week in Leadership Tactics

October 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 8, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

I Was a 'Master' Procrastinator. Here's the Simple 5-Step Method I Used to Quit the Habit Inc. 

Fighting procrastination is a life-long battle, but it's a winnable one—if you use principles of emotional intelligence.

7 Ways Macro-Management Can Make a Business Profitable and ProductiveEntrepreneur

Seven business benefits of a macro-management approach

4 Ways to Spark Creativity When You’re Feeling StressedHarvard Business Review

Lessons from neuroscience.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

