CREF Offering Work Uniform Fundraiser for Local Repair Programs

Oct. 5, 2021—The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has launched a campaign to help supply high school and college collision repair programs with new work uniforms.

Coordinated through CREF, businesses select which local collision program(s) they would like to support, the number of student uniforms, and are the ones distributing the uniforms to the students at the school. For $50 per student, each would receive a new Cintas technician shirt (branded with the sponsoring company’s logo), work pants, safety glasses, disposable face mask, and ear plugs.

CREF industry partner Painters Supply & Equipment has offered a $5,000 matching sponsorship for repair facilities in their markets. Through this grant, which would fund 200 uniforms, repair facilities would only pay $25 per student. The matching grant is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and repair facilities in Painter Supply markets are encouraged to contact CREF to take part.





“Collision instructors have shared that of the $400+ million in support that we have provided through our industry partners over the years, these Cintas uniforms have made the biggest impact on their programs,” CREF Managing Director Brand Eckenrode said in a statement. “The students look like working industry professionals, have a new sense of pride in their work and are treated with a new level of respect from administration and guests. We invite the industry to join us in helping schools in their markets and thank you to Painters Supply & Equipment for helping to kick off this fall semester campaign.”



