Oct. 5, 2021一In part two of the FenderBender Management Conference interview medley, the editorial staff chats with a trio of industry resources.

First, Greg Lobsiger, owner of Loren's Auto Body, chats about lean principles in his shop. Then, former shop owner Sheryl Driggers discusses how to find a mentor. Finally, FenderBender columnist Megan Williams gives out some valuable marketing advice.