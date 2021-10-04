MENU

News

Tesla Angering Certified Shops Recruiting Their Techs

October 4, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Oct. 4, 2021—Tesla is angering some Tesla-certified repair shops after the automaker used its contacts to try to recruit the technicians that those shops paid to train on Tesla cars, Electrek reported. 

According to the report, Tesla recruiters have sent emails to technicians of Tesla-certified body shops, encouraging them to apply for jobs at Tesla. The contact info they are using to send these emails was collected when the technicians signed up for online Tesla training, the report said.

According to the report, some collision shops are considering legal action. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

