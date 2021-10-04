MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 1021Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lead By Lean Principles

How to Identify and Train Stellar CSRs

Snap Shop: Steve’s Auto Body

Transitioning to OEM Parts

Labor Shortage Reaching Beyond Service Technicians

What The Industry Will Keep From the Pandemic

Zeck: The Road Ahead

Numbers: What is the Biggest Challenge Facing Shop Operators?

Rains: A Retrospective on 18 Years of Failing Forward

The Rising Tide of Paint Materials Invoicing

Boggs: Provide Direction at Your Shop with Small Steps

Morris: The ‘VOC’ You Can’t Ignore

News

GFS, CREF Hosting Unique Fundraiser

October 4, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair education foundation fundraiser Global Finishing Solutions
golf ball

Oct. 4, 2021—Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) is partnering with custom car builder Ringbrothers and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) for a fundraising event to support high school and college collision repair programs.  

According to a press release, individuals can purchase golf balls for $20, each of which will be numbered. On Oct. 27 at GFS headquarters, all the balls will be dropped from a helicopter onto a target. The balls closest and farthest from the target will win prizes ranging from $250 to $2,000. 

All proceeds will go to four collision school programs in Wisconsin as part of CREF’s 2021 Benchmark grant. 

“GFS and Ringbrothers are longtime partners, and we both have a commitment to supporting collision repair education,” Jim Faragher, Global Finishing Solutions president, said in a statement. “To raise grant money through the Collision Repair Education Foundation with a unique event like this is very special. It is a great feeling to see students use the products we produce in their programs to gain additional knowledge of this industry.” 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Acquires MSO, Wisconsin Shop

Report: Insurance Profit Margins to Narrow

CREF Offering Work Uniform Fundraiser for Local Repair Programs

Related Articles

CREF Golf Fundraiser to Tee-Off In Person

CREF Offering Work Uniform Fundraiser for Local Repair Programs

CREF Golf Fundraiser Goes Virtual

You must login or register in order to post a comment.