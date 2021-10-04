GFS, CREF Hosting Unique Fundraiser

Oct. 4, 2021—Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) is partnering with custom car builder Ringbrothers and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) for a fundraising event to support high school and college collision repair programs.

According to a press release, individuals can purchase golf balls for $20, each of which will be numbered. On Oct. 27 at GFS headquarters, all the balls will be dropped from a helicopter onto a target. The balls closest and farthest from the target will win prizes ranging from $250 to $2,000.

All proceeds will go to four collision school programs in Wisconsin as part of CREF’s 2021 Benchmark grant.

“GFS and Ringbrothers are longtime partners, and we both have a commitment to supporting collision repair education,” Jim Faragher, Global Finishing Solutions president, said in a statement. “To raise grant money through the Collision Repair Education Foundation with a unique event like this is very special. It is a great feeling to see students use the products we produce in their programs to gain additional knowledge of this industry.”



