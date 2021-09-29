Colors on Parade Adds Another Franchise

Sept. 29, 2021—Colors on Parade has opened a new franchise unit in Houston, Texas.

Owned and operated by John Furman, the new franchise will strengthen the company’s presence in Texas.

“As we continue to grow Colors on Parade with more locations across the country, it is a goal to make convenient, affordable mobile paint and dent repair services accessible for our customers,” Jeff Cox, president of Colors on Parade, said in a statement. “A key component to doing so is our group of passionate franchisees who provide a high-level of expertise and professionalism to our customers. We're excited to have John onboard with us and look forward to seeing him grow in the business! Welcome John!”

Colors on Parade is a eco-friendly mobile automotive paint and dent repair services franchise.