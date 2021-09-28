MSO Symposium Early-Bird Registration Ending

MENU

September 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 28, 2021—The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that early-bird registration will end Thursday, Sept. 30 for the 2021 MSO Symposium. 

The event is taking place as an in-person event in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay on Nov. 1, the Monday of the SEMA/AAPEX show.

The current early bird registration price is $229. Potential registrants must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEMs, multi-shops operators, and single location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

