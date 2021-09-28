MENU

News

Painters Supply & Equipment Expands in Mich.

September 28, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Sept. 28, 2021—Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced in a press release that is has acquired Westside Paint & Supply, a PPG Platinum Distributor with headquarters in Bay City, Mich. Owner David Royal founded Westside Paint & Supply in 1983.

“We’re very pleased to welcome the Westside team to Painters Supply,” Patrick Mayette, CEO of PSE, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to providing additional tools and resources to ensure the team’s future success.”

“We are extremely proud to join the PSE team and excited about our future,” Royal said. “PSE’s high service model and strong regional presence made this a natural fit."

PSE headquarters is in Taylor, Mich.
The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

ASA Changing Membership Model

Shop Celebrates 30 Years, Featured by Local News

Shop Owners Struggling with Glass Shortage

