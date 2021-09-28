Painters Supply & Equipment Expands in Mich.

Sept. 28, 2021—Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced in a press release that is has acquired Westside Paint & Supply, a PPG Platinum Distributor with headquarters in Bay City, Mich. Owner David Royal founded Westside Paint & Supply in 1983.

“We’re very pleased to welcome the Westside team to Painters Supply,” Patrick Mayette, CEO of PSE, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to providing additional tools and resources to ensure the team’s future success.”

“We are extremely proud to join the PSE team and excited about our future,” Royal said. “PSE’s high service model and strong regional presence made this a natural fit."

PSE headquarters is in Taylor, Mich.