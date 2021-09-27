Tesla Insurance Coming to Texas

Sept. 27, 2021—Tesla’s in-house insurance could launch in Texas as soon as next month, CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

Tesla launched its insurance program in California in August 2019, however it has not expanded past that because “the regulatory process for approval to offer insurance is extremely slow & complex, varying considerably by state,” Musk tweeted.

Additionally, New York could see the automaker’s insurance program launch in 2022 if all goes according to plan. The program plans to go international, but not in the short term.