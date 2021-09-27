MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0921Digital EditionOnline Edition

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don’t Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

News

Tesla Insurance Coming to Texas

September 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS insurance Texas
tesla

Sept. 27, 2021—Tesla’s in-house insurance could launch in Texas as soon as next month, CEO Elon Musk tweeted

Tesla launched its insurance program in California in August 2019, however it has not expanded past that because “the regulatory process for approval to offer insurance is extremely slow & complex, varying considerably by state,” Musk tweeted. 

Additionally, New York could see the automaker’s insurance program launch in 2022 if all goes according to plan. The program plans to go international, but not in the short term.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Business Strategies

Semiconductor Shortage To Cost Industry $210 Billion

Recommended Products

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2019 Industry Survey: KPI

Related Articles

Tesla Model Y Coming to Market in March

Tesla Offers Insurance Credits to Customers

Tesla to Sell its Own Car Insurance

You must login or register in order to post a comment.