News

asTech to Provide OEM Tool Reports

September 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Diagnostics

Sept. 24, 2021—asTech announced it will provide OEM tool reports within its remote scanning and diagnostic service. 

According to a press release, after completing an asTech remote OEM scan, customers will have access to a copy of the official OEM tool report. asTech will provide “further value” with a customized scan report that includes additional information and insights such as diagnostic trouble codes, repair recommendations, recall check information and professional input from technicians. 

asTech customers can expect to see OEM tool reports available with their pre‐ and post‐scan results beginning this October.

“We identified the opportunity to include this resource during our ongoing one‐on‐one conversations with our customers,” Maurice Tuff, chief technology officer of Repairify, said in a statement. “We are pleased our customers continue to trust our dedicated team of professionals and our industry‐leading technology throughout their repair. Repairify continuously provides innovative solutions to meet the evolving demands of the industry.”

