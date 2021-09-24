PPG Launches New Training System

Sept. 24, 2021—PPG has announced the launch of PPG KNOWLEDGE COLLEGE, an online learning management system, calling it “the most comprehensive online training program” in the industry.

The catalog includes courses for automotive and commercial refinish training. The new system will allow certified paint technicians to recertify their status online without completing required off-site training. There will be free and fee-based training.

“Technicians will have the ability to start or resume the training whenever they choose to do so,” Robb Power, PPG senior manager of refinish solutions, said in a statement.