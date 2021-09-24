MENU

Autel, MOTOR Partner on Repair Data

September 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 24, 2021—Autel announced a partnership with MOTOR Information Systems for Autel's diagnostic tablets.

Data from MOTOR is available through MaxiSYS or a MaxiDATA application. Information includes repair procedures, wiring diagrams, diagnostic trouble code analysis, specifications, component locations, maintenance schedules, service bulletins and more, according to a press release.

Autel says that a free trial is available to Ultra series tablet users along with active Autel subscriptions. Additional purchase options are available with Autel products Elite, MS908S, MS908SP MS906TS, MS906BT and MS906S.

