Autel, MOTOR Partner on Repair Data

Sept. 24, 2021—Autel announced a partnership with MOTOR Information Systems for Autel's diagnostic tablets.

Data from MOTOR is available through MaxiSYS or a MaxiDATA application. Information includes repair procedures, wiring diagrams, diagnostic trouble code analysis, specifications, component locations, maintenance schedules, service bulletins and more, according to a press release.

Autel says that a free trial is available to Ultra series tablet users along with active Autel subscriptions. Additional purchase options are available with Autel products Elite, MS908S, MS908SP MS906TS, MS906BT and MS906S.