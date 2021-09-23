Study: EV Collision Repairs Cost More

Sept. 23, 2021—Auto body repairs to late-model electric vehicles after minor collisions cost about three percent more than for gasoline cars, even though less time is required for the work, Claims Journal reported.

The findings come from CCC Intelligent Solutions’ first-ever side-by-side analysis of repair costs for electric vehicles compared to repair costs for the gasoline-powered version of the same models.

Customers are also less likely to be satisfied with electric vehicle repairs, while replacement parts are more expensive and will more likely have to be purchased from the original equipment manufacturer, the report found.