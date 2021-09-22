MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0921Digital EditionOnline Edition

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don’t Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

News

Legislators Debating Labor Rates in Massachusetts

September 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AASP-MA collision repair industry labor rates news

Sept. 22, 2021—Massachusetts state legislators spent part of last week debating auto body labor rates, the Lowell Sun reported. 

Local shop owners, along with the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts, are in favor of several bills related to labor rates, including H 1111 from Rep. James Hawkins, which would require that insurers reimburse auto body shops at a minimum rate equal to the rate at the time the Insurance Reform Act passed in 1988, adjusted for inflation. Afterward, the rate would be adjusted based on the Consumer Price Index.

Speakers during the Joint Committee on Financial Services meeting argued in favor of the bill, referencing Massachusetts' low average rate, which currently stands at about $40 per hour, the report said. 

“In 2010 when I opened my business, insurers were reimbursing consumers a labor rate of $40 an hour. Eleven years later, the same insurers are reimbursing consumers the same labor rate of $40 an hour,” Brian Bernard, owner of Total Care Accident Repair in Raynham, told the committee. “Eleven years with a zero percent increase in that rate. In the same period, your insurance premiums have increased 48 percent.”

The hearing will likely not be the last time the topic of auto body repair labor rates is debated. In the fiscal year 2022 budget, the Legislature established a special commission to study auto body rates. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

One-Third of Small Businesses Voluntarily Reinstated COVID-19 Restrictions

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Related Articles

Increasing Your Labor Rates

AASP-NJ to Present Seminars on Labor Rates

Keys to Achieving Target Labor Rates

You must login or register in order to post a comment.