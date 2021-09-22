This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News
Sept. 22, 2021—The Kansas Department of Transportation will install 12 new electric vehicle charging stations along major highways next year, several Democratic lawmakers propose a significant expansion of current tax credits for electric vehicles, and GMC will officially unveil its new Hummer EV later this month. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.
