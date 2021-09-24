This Week in Leadership Tactics

Sept. 24, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Strategies to Better Your Leadership Skills and Confidence — Inc.

Being a real business leader is more than just echoing the voice of the majority.

Managers, You're Wasting the Most Valuable Time of the Week — Entrepreneur

As a manager, you should aim to improve your one-on-ones.

How to Say “No” After Saying “Yes” — Harvard Business Review

A guide to uncommitting gracefully.