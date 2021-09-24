MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

September 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
light bulb

Sept. 24, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Strategies to Better Your Leadership Skills and Confidence Inc. 

Being a real business leader is more than just echoing the voice of the majority.

Managers, You're Wasting the Most Valuable Time of the Week Entrepreneur

As a manager, you should aim to improve your one-on-ones.

How to Say “No” After Saying “Yes”Harvard Business Review

A guide to uncommitting gracefully.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

