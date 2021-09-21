CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center Opens in Calif.

Sept. 21, 2021—CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center in Rancho Cordova, Calif., according to a press release.

Owner Eddie Shadarevian first got into the collision repair industry selling aftermarket auto body parts. He then opened his own auto body repair center.



CARSTAR Pacific Coast Collision Center is a massive 20,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility with all new equipment. The repair center is an I-CAR Gold Class facility, with a team of 19 highly trained employees.

“We have a tremendous amount of growth happening within our community, so I wanted to ensure I built a repair center that could provide that premier level of service but on a larger scale,” Shadarevian said in the release. “We are family-owned and operated, so it’s nice to have the support of CARSTAR to ensure we continue to stay ahead of industry advancements, but we can still provide that care to our customers that only comes from being locally owned and operated.”