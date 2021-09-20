MENU

News

Ruling Delayed in Mass. Right to Repair Suit

September 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 20, 2021—A federal judge has extended the deadline for a ruling on a lawsuit brought by automakers over Massachusetts' expanded “Right to Repair” law, according to court documents.  

The ruling was scheduled to come by Sept. 20, however U.S. Massachusetts District Court Judge Douglas Woodlock asked to extend the deadline to allow the courts to focus on more pressing matters related to COVID-19.

Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly passed Right to Repair legislation in 2020 that would require OEMs to release more information into the public and thus increase competition between dealerships and independent shops. The implementation of the legislation has been on hold throughout the automakers' appeal. 

