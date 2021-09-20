Hurricane Ida Potentially Damaged 212,000 Vehicles, CARFAX Reports

Sept. 20, 2021—Data from CARFAX suggests that flooding from Hurricane Ida potentially damaged as many as 212,000 vehicles, according to a press release.

Flooded vehicles resurfacing on the used car market remains a concern in the wake of the Hurricane Ida and other intense storms across the U.S. Texas continues to lead the nation in the number of flood-damaged cars on the road today, but CARFAX data shows water-damaged vehicles appear even in states where flooding isn't common.



