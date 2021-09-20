MENU

News

Hurricane Ida Potentially Damaged 212,000 Vehicles, CARFAX Reports

September 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
hurricane

Sept. 20, 2021Data from CARFAX suggests that flooding from Hurricane Ida potentially damaged as many as 212,000 vehicles, according to a press release.

Flooded vehicles resurfacing on the used car market remains a concern in the wake of the Hurricane Ida and other intense storms across the U.S. Texas continues to lead the nation in the number of flood-damaged cars on the road today, but CARFAX data shows water-damaged vehicles appear even in states where flooding isn't common.


