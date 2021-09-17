MENU

News

Shop is 10th in Nation to Reach 30-year I-CAR Gold Certification

September 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 17, 2021—One of the earliest adopters of I-CAR training has been honored for achieving and maintaining I-CAR’s Gold Class designation for 30 consecutive years, according to a press release.


Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass, a locally owned and operated franchise in Mankato, Minn., is celebrating the milestone for training that contributes to complete, safe and quality repairs. More than 8,600 shops throughout the country are currently recognized as Gold Class, with Jerry’s ABRA being the 10th in the country to hold that ranking for 30 consecutive years.

Co-owners Geralynn and Jerry Kottschade note in the release that becoming I-CAR Gold certified helped the team get up to speed and set the business “on the right path within the industry.”


A family business for the Kottschades, the team has expanded to include their daughter, Laura, who hopes to take over the business one day.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

