News

Colors on Parade Adds Third Franchise in State

September 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Colors on Parade, the mobile automotive reconditioning franchise, announced in a press release that it is expanding with a new location serving western Arkansas.

Oklahoma natives Eric and Breanne Yeager will carry on a family tradition in the auto paint repair business as owners of the new outlet, handling five counties. It's the third location in Arkansas.

The company has more than 250 franchises in 30 states.
The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

