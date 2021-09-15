NHTSA Requests ADAS Information From 12 Major Automakers

Sept. 15, 2021—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has sent letters to 12 major automakers asking them for the same information they recently requested from Tesla in a probe of its Autopilot and Traffic Aware Cruise Control, Fox Business reported.

The group includes Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and nine other makers that operate in the U.S.

The letters say the data will be used for a comparative analysis of Tesla's features and request details on each company's Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which it defines as being able to "control both steering and braking/accelerating simultaneously under some circumstances" while the human driver is continually engaged, including their testing protocols and any crash reports that involved the technology.