News

Crash Champions Add 3 Locations

September 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 15, 2021—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of three new locations.

According to a press release, the company acquired New Jersey-based Robbie’s Auto and two Wisconsin-based shops, Total Auto Body and Racine Auto Body. 

The acquisition of Robbie’s marks Crash’s first shop in New Jersey. The company now has eight locations in Wisconsin. 

“With these three acquisitions, I am excited for Crash Champions to enter the New Jersey market and strengthen our presence in the Milwaukee market,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “What unites these three facilities is that they each possess highly trained technicians that work in state-of-the-art facilities and provide the highest quality repairs. Their dedication to the customer experience and commitment to safety exemplify everything that we stand for at Crash, making each of them a natural addition to our growing national footprint of locations.”

