Creating Human-Centric Customer Experiences

Personalize the customer experience at your shop and become more relationship focused.

How does your body shop adjust when the type of customers you service have become more diverse over the years, each with their own preferences? Do you engage your customers using digital channels only or balance it with traditional methods? Technology has made it possible for body shops to become more efficient, helping to drive profitability. But losing sight of the “human” aspect of customer service can result in loss of trust and business.

In this virtual fireside chat, sponsored by ProColor Collision, Steve Leal will share his insights on how body shops can personalize the customer experience and become more relationship focused. The session is designed to help body shop owners understand the differences between four generations of audience⁠— baby boomers, Gen X, millennials and Gen Z⁠—and how they can adapt marketing and operations to address the specific needs of these audience groups.

Presenters

Steve Leal is President and CEO of Fix Network World*, the leading global automotive aftermarket services network which includes ProColor Collision. The family of brands spans over 2,000 points of service internationally.

Leal is recognized in the industry for his strategic business approach and extensive automotive experience. Under his leadership, Fix Network World is transforming the aftermarket franchise business, aligning global operations with lean, customer-focused processes that deliver greater efficiencies for operators and insurance partners, while consistently surpassing customer expectations.





*In the United States, Mondofix, Inc. has granted an exclusive license to 79411 USA LLC to the FIX AUTO brand.