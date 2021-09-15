MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0921Digital EditionOnline Edition

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don’t Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

Running a Shop Multimedia Shop Customers Leadership Customer Satisfaction Indexing (CSI) Customer Service Webinars

Creating Human-Centric Customer Experiences

September 15, 2021
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Baby Boomers customer customer satisfaction customer service gen x gen z generation millenials millennial procolor
ProColor_FB_Webinar_Digitals_09212.jpg

Personalize the customer experience at your shop and become more relationship focused. 

How does your body shop adjust when the type of customers you service have become more diverse over the years, each with their own preferences? Do you engage your customers using digital channels only or balance it with traditional methods? Technology has made it possible for body shops to become more efficient, helping to drive profitability. But losing sight of the “human” aspect of customer service can result in loss of trust and business. 

In this virtual fireside chat, sponsored by ProColor Collision, Steve Leal will share his insights on how body shops can personalize the customer experience and become more relationship focused. The session is designed to help body shop owners understand the differences between four generations of audience⁠— baby boomers, Gen X, millennials and Gen Z⁠—and how they can adapt marketing and operations to address the specific needs of these audience groups.

 

Register

 

Presenters

Steve Leal is President and CEO of Fix Network World*, the leading global automotive aftermarket services network which includes ProColor Collision. The family of brands spans over 2,000 points of service internationally.

Leal is recognized in the industry for his strategic business approach and extensive automotive experience. Under his leadership, Fix Network World is transforming the aftermarket franchise business, aligning global operations with lean, customer-focused processes that deliver greater efficiencies for operators and insurance partners, while consistently surpassing customer expectations.


*In the United States, Mondofix, Inc. has granted an exclusive license to 79411 USA LLC to the FIX AUTO brand.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
Fix Auto USA

How to Find, Build and Keep Your Employees

Sponsored By
ProColor Collision

Leading by Innovation

Related Articles

Why is Customer Service Important to your Business?

Customer Connection is Key

Learning From Customer Service Mistakes

You must login or register in order to post a comment.