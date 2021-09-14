ADAS in Few Vehicles Worldwide

Sept. 14, 2021—While advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) get all the attention in vehicle technology for newer vehicles, the technology's prevalence is still small worldwide.

A report from Computer Weekly said that just 10 percent of vehicles worldwide by 2020 contain the technology. ADAS is extremely common in newer vehicles in major world markets like Europe, Japan, China, and the United States.

It will take many years before ADAS reaches half of the worldwide fleet, the report says.