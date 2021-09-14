MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0921Digital EditionOnline Edition

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don’t Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

News

Auto Industry Groups Oppose New Tax Increases

September 14, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Auto Care Association collision repair industry news SCRS SEMA
Taxes

Sept. 14, 2021—Several auto industry groups, including the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) and the Auto Care Association (ACA), have announced opposition to proposed federal tax increases. 

The industry groups, along with 120 other trade groups, signed a letter opposing the legislation that could include as much as $1.75 trillion in new federal tax increases. The tax package is part of a $3.5 trillion spending plan under consideration in Congress that would fund climate initiatives, paid leave, child care, education and health care.

Analysts are already predicting that the spending plan could be pared back significantly during negotiations over the coming weeks, Repairer Driven News reported. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

ADAS in Few Vehicles Worldwide

Group 1 Automotive Acquires Three Collision Centers

Related Articles

Auto Trade Groups Unite Against Trump Tariffs

Auto Industry Trade Groups Want Renewed NAFTA Talks

German Industry Groups Warn US Regarding Tariffs

You must login or register in order to post a comment.