News

Gerber Enters New State

September 13, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 13, 2021—Gerber Collision and Glass has added its first facility in Iowa.

According to a press release, the company now has shops in 31 states. Located in Ankeny, Iowa, the facility previously operated as Smith’s Collision & Paint.

“We are excited to enter our 31st state and provide this community with high-quality repairs and exceptional service,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, said in a statement. “Expanding into Iowa strengthens our brand and enables us to further assist our insurance partners while introducing our services to new customers.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

