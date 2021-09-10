Biden Mandates COVID Vaccine For Businesses Over 100 Employees

Sept. 10, 2021—President Joe Biden has announced that all employers with more than 100 employees must require COVID-19 vaccines or test employees weekly, Fox Business reported.

The mandate was announced Thursday afternoon and is expected to affect as many as 100 million Americans. According to Forbes, businesses that refuse to comply with the mandate will open themselves up to hefty fines up to nearly $14,000 per violation.

Biden also said he plans to sign an executive order requiring all government employees be vaccinated against Covid-19, with no option of being regularly tested to opt out. The President will also sign an order directing the same standard be applied to employees of contractors who do business with the federal government.

He also said he will require that 300,000 educators in federal Head Start programs be vaccinated and will call on governors to require vaccinations for school teachers and staff.