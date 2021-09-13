This Week in Business Strategies

Sept. 13, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

A 5-Step Guide to Writing Content That Achieves Your Marketing Goals — Inc.

If you want to write content that makes an impact, start with these steps.

7 Ways to Market Your Business for Maximum Profit — Entrepreneur

A strong marketing game gives you an advantage over competitors and encourages customers to support you instead.

Should Your Company Implement a Vaccination Mandate? — Harvard Business Review

Seven steps to help you decide.