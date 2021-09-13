This Week in Business Strategies
Sept. 13, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
A 5-Step Guide to Writing Content That Achieves Your Marketing Goals — Inc.
If you want to write content that makes an impact, start with these steps.
7 Ways to Market Your Business for Maximum Profit — Entrepreneur
A strong marketing game gives you an advantage over competitors and encourages customers to support you instead.
Should Your Company Implement a Vaccination Mandate? — Harvard Business Review
Seven steps to help you decide.