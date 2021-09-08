MENU

News

CARSTAR Golf Event Raises $30K

September 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 8, 2021—The 2021 CARSTAR Liss Auto Body Make-a-Wish golf event in Indiana raised nearly $30,000.

The 16-year-old fundraiser attracted 110 players, according to a press release. Two Make-a-Wish families also attended the event.

“It was an amazing and humbling day this year, to say the least,” said Corey Liss in the press release. “My wife Charlotte normally leads this event, but couldn’t this year due to foot surgery. So, we streamlined the event and decided to pass the hat for donations on the day of the tournament. We had one person raise their hand and offer to match up to $5,000! Then two people said they would donate $1,000. Then we passed the hat and raised another $4,500! The generosity was unbelievable. We were able to raise around $28,000 for the day.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

