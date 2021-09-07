MENU

Over 50 Percent of Small Business Employees Concerned About Mental Health

September 7, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 7, 2021—More than half of small business employees have expressed concern over their mental wellbeing, Small Business Trends reported. 

The report details the findings of a study by Metlife, which interviewed more than 5,000 small business employees and decision makers. The study found 57 percent of small business employees are concerned about their mental health. 

The research highlights the need for small business employers to proactively value their employees. The study advises employers to prioritize benefits as a way to help quell mental health concerns. 

“As employees look to their employer for greater support in lessening stressors and improving their holistic wellbeing, and small business employers take on the challenges of attracting and retaining the workforce they need, employee benefits can play a pivotal role,” the report said. 

