MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0921Digital EditionOnline Edition

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don’t Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

News

Increased Federal Unemployment Benefits Gone

September 7, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair indusry hiring news unemployment
hiring

Sept. 7, 2021—Millions of Americans no longer have access to increased federal unemployment benefits enacted due to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Two benefit programs put in place during the pandemic expired Monday, Sept. 6, which a report from the Associated Press says means some 8.9 million people no longer have access to unemployment. Another 2.1 million people no longer have access to the supplemental $300-a-week benefit, which ended Monday.

Twenty-five states had already ended participation in those benefits. The end of those programs comes as the unemployment rate continues to drop week-over-week. The number of claims fell to 340,000 last week, the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started back in March. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Annual Cost to Own, Operate New Vehicle Nears $10K

Over 50 Percent of Small Business Employees Concerned About Mental Health

Related Articles

Unemployment Benefits Ending In Some States

Chance for Increased Unemployment After COVID-19

Protect Your Unemployment Contribution

You must login or register in order to post a comment.