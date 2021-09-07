Increased Federal Unemployment Benefits Gone

Sept. 7, 2021—Millions of Americans no longer have access to increased federal unemployment benefits enacted due to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Two benefit programs put in place during the pandemic expired Monday, Sept. 6, which a report from the Associated Press says means some 8.9 million people no longer have access to unemployment. Another 2.1 million people no longer have access to the supplemental $300-a-week benefit, which ended Monday.

Twenty-five states had already ended participation in those benefits. The end of those programs comes as the unemployment rate continues to drop week-over-week. The number of claims fell to 340,000 last week, the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started back in March.



