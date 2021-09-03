Tractable Introduces New AI Inspection Tool

Sept. 3, 2021—Tractable has announced the launch of AI Inspection.

According to a press release, AI Inspection will assess the external condition of a vehicle’s body by “simply walk[ing] once around the car.” The mobile app then gives instant access to the company’s AI platform.

The solution converts processes usually conducted by an on-site inspector, such as checking a vehicle’s condition, into ones that can be carried out remotely and accurately by an end-user, the release states.