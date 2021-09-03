MENU

News

Nationwide, Volvo Invest in ADAS Testing Platform

September 3, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
ADAS-equipped cars in an intersection

Sept. 3, 2021—Nationwide Insurance is one of several investors into Foretellix, a platform automating the testing, verification and validation process for ADAS. 

According to a press release, Foertellix secured $32 million in its latest series B funding round, with Nationwide and Volvo participating. 

Fortetellix was founded in 2018 and is experiencing a rapid increase in demand for its platform. The platform is used throughout the development cycle, from the requirements stage through product development, verification and validation.

