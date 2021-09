Sept. 7, 2021一Last week the 2021 FenderBender Award winner and runner-ups were announced. On today's podcast, Scott Fabel, the award winner, joins staff writer Paul Hodowanic to talk about his journey as a shop owner and what has made him successful.

Also, if you haven't had an opportunity to read the full story on Scott, click here to do so.

FenderBender has also published a blog post detailing the reasons Scott was selected.