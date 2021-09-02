MENU

Half of U.S. Workers Favor Shot Mandates

September 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 2, 2021—Half of American workers are in favor of vaccine requirements in their workplaces.

According to a poll recently conducted by the Associated Press, around 50 percent of in-person workers and 59 percent of remote workers said they would like to see their employers implement some form of mandate. Twenty-six percent of respondents say they are against a mandate. 

The recent survey comes on the heels of the federal government's full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The report does note that companies that rely on hourly service workers have been more hesitant to impose such mandates because of ongoing labor shortages and not wanting to alienate potential employees. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

