Longtime Shop Owner Announces Retirement

September 2, 2021
Sept. 2, 2021—Exactly 46 years after he opened a Maaco facility in Bethlehem, Penn, owner Adam Troutman announced his retirement. 

According to a Maaco press release, Troutman opened the shop on July 16, 1975. On July 16 this year he officially retired. 

Troutman was the recipient of many awards, including the Regional Maaco Cup in 1994 and was recognized with the Maaco Master’s Blazer for reaching $1 million in sales, for multiple years, the release stated. 

“Looking back, I think my biggest accomplishment was being able to hit those million-dollar years,” said Troutman. “We had a lot of them and I’m proud that we were able to do the amount of work that we did. At one point I had six body men working to keep up with the cars.”

