This Week in Leadership Tactics

September 3, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
light bulb

Sept. 3, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The Most Common Leadership Weaknesses I've Seen Over 25 Years of Business Coaching Inc. 

If your company lacks a good leadership team, it makes it really difficult to seize opportunities that come your way.

Stop Moving the Goalposts: Do You Recognize Your Own Success?Entrepreneur

Here's what you can learn from author Og Mandino's self-help books.

Don’t Let Power Corrupt YouHarvard Business Review

Although power is essential to taking charge and driving change, it makes leaders vulnerable to two traps that can not only erode their own effectiveness but also undermine their team’s. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

