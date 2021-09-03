This Week in Leadership Tactics

Sept. 3, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The Most Common Leadership Weaknesses I've Seen Over 25 Years of Business Coaching — Inc.

If your company lacks a good leadership team, it makes it really difficult to seize opportunities that come your way.

Stop Moving the Goalposts: Do You Recognize Your Own Success? — Entrepreneur

Here's what you can learn from author Og Mandino's self-help books.

Don’t Let Power Corrupt You — Harvard Business Review

Although power is essential to taking charge and driving change, it makes leaders vulnerable to two traps that can not only erode their own effectiveness but also undermine their team’s.