This Week in Business Strategies
Sept. 7, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
How To Transform Your Email Marketing As the Pandemic Continues — Inc.
Consumer behavior is evolving-make sure you're learning along with it
Your Business Needs an Enemy — Entrepreneur
Having a business nemesis can work wonders for your company's bottom line. Here's how to find yours.
We Often Overlook Opportunities to Negotiate — Harvard Business Review
Everyday encounters can prepare you for when the stakes are high.