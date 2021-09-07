This Week in Business Strategies

Sept. 7, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How To Transform Your Email Marketing As the Pandemic Continues — Inc.

Consumer behavior is evolving-make sure you're learning along with it

Your Business Needs an Enemy — Entrepreneur

Having a business nemesis can work wonders for your company's bottom line. Here's how to find yours.

We Often Overlook Opportunities to Negotiate — Harvard Business Review

Everyday encounters can prepare you for when the stakes are high.